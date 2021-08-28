Everyone should buy a rifle, Bolsonaro tells Brazilians

Everyone in Brazil should buy a rifle, the country’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro has claimed.

Mr Bolsonaro said those who oppose guns should stop nagging gun buyers during a meeting with his supporters outside the Alvorada Palace - the president’s official residence - on Friday.

The president has already relaxed gun laws to allow more Brazilians to own firearms for self-defence, citing an increase in homicides.

Brazil had a five per cent increase in murders in 2020 compared to 2019, after two consecutive years of decline.

Mr Bolsonaro’s plans to ease rules on gun ownership was a part of his election campaign, during which he posed with weapons and made shooting gestures with his hands. He frequently suggested that Brazilians would be safer in their own homes if they owned a firearm.

Surveys have previously suggested around two thirds of Brazilians oppose liberalising gun laws.

However, the number of new firearms registrations in Brazil increased 90 per cent in 2020 compared to the previous year and was the highest number in the historical series of the federal police system.

Mr Bolsanaro scrapped his predecessor’s 2003 statute of Disarmament law, which permitted the sale of guns but restricted who could buy and carry firearms. Only law enforcement officers with a special permit, including the armed forces, police and prison guards, were allowed to do so.

And under his new decree in 2019, he loosened gun ownership laws, making it easier for Brazilians to keep weapons at home. It also extended the validity of the gun licences from five to 10 years.

In addition to grappling with the coronavirus health crisis, which has already killed more than half a million Brazilians, the country is also facing a deep political crisis, which has led to high inflation, hunger and unemployment.

These issues are playing out amid institutional crisis inside the Brazilian government, said Dr Andreza Santos, director of the Brazilian Studies programme at Oxford University.

“Bolsonaro suggests that there may not be elections, or that they won’t be fair, that the future of the country is under threat as well as families. He appeals to his followers and moves towards his radical right,” Dr Santos said.

Cristiane Prizibisczki, a journalist in Sao Paolo, suggested instead of urging the relaxation of gun laws, Brazil has more pressing law and order concerns Mr Bolsonaro must address.

“We have to have in mind that the violence is a reality in our country, so everybody wants to feel safer,” she said. “Our policy has not been able to combat the criminality in a way we feel truly safe in our homes or on the streets.”

“The situation is particularly bad in some cities like Rio de Janeiro, where the slum favelas are controlled by drug mafias and policed by gun-wielding adolescents.”

She added one of the groups most likely to be adversely effected by liberalisation of gun laws would be women.

The Sou da Paz Institute, analysing data on armed violence in Brazil said firearms have been responsible for 51 per cent murders of women in Brazil in the past twenty years

“Placing more weapons in the hands of civilians increases the vulnerability of our women,” she warned