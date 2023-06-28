Man, 82, survives week lost in Brazilian forest by eating ants and drinking urine

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An 82-year-old Brazilian man was able to survive for a week stranded in the forest before being rescued by eating termites and drinking his own urine, according to his family.

Jose Arteiro Ribeiro went missing on 11 June while he and a group of friends were visiting a rural property in Vila Propicio, in the central Brazilian state of Goiás.

Mr Ribeiro, who was experienced spending time outside, went for a walk alone in the woods, and when he failed to return, police were notified.

Jose Arteiro Ribeiro survived alone in the Brazilian forest for a week beofre being rescued (Globo TV screen grab)

“They (my father, friends and residents there) are used to getting together, going to the riverside and fishing,” Jose’s son Andre told Correio Braziliensein Portugeuse.

Crews from the Goias State Fire Department spent four days searching unsuccessfully before calling off their efforts, the Mirror reports.

“There came a time when even my family seemed to have given up looking, you know? People didn’t want me to go into the woods, they asked me to rest a little,” Andre added in his interview with the Correio. “Maybe if I had rested and not gone on Sunday I wouldn’t have found him. I said I wasn’t going to rest until I found him.”

"I was waiting for you, my son. I knew you would find me,’” the 82-year-old reportedly said to his son when he was found.

Andre was able to locate his father and direct emergency responders to him, who gave the man care in a local hospital before he was discharged.

Jose Arteiro Ribeiro is a resident of Brazil’s Federal District.

He is the father of 10 children and has 15 granddhildren, according to Globo.

He came to Brasília build the capital more than 60 years ago before settling in the rural area of Ceilândia.

Mr Ribeiro’s safe return follows another miraculous rescue in the South American forest.

In May, four Indigenous children were found in the Colombian portion of the Amazon, after they survived a plane crash and 40 days alone in the wilderness.