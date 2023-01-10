Brazil riots: Artwork worth an ‘incalculable value’ destroyed after insurrection

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brazil’s government has detailed the damage done by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the presidential palace, Supreme Court, and legislative body over the weekend.

The government said in a press release on Tuesday: “The terrorists who invaded the Planalto Palace this Sunday vandalized and destroyed an important part of the artistic and architectural collection gathered there and which represents an important chapter in national history.”

The government said that it has not yet been possible to conduct a detailed survey of all the destroyed paintings, sculptures and pieces of furniture but preliminary assessment has revealed substantial damage.

In a statement, the Institute of National Artistic Historical Heritage said that it “deeply deplored the damage caused”, reported AFP.

Among the damaged works of art was a painting by Emiliano Di Cavalcanti called As Mulatas worth at least 8 million reais (£1.2m).

Other damaged artworks include Bandeira do Brasil, a painting of the flag of Brazil, which was found soaked in water after rioters had flooded the floor using fire hydrants.

A bronze sculpture “O Flautista“ by Bruno Giorgi was also destroyed with fragments found throughout the third floor’s hall of the presidential palace.

Wooden sculptures by Frans Krajcberg have also been damaged with parts thrown away.

A work desk used by former president Juscelino Kubitscheck as well as a 17th-century grandfather clock by Balthazar Martinot – who was Louis XIV’s watchmaker – were also damaged.

The clock was a gift from France to King Dom Joao IV, who ruled Brazil and Portugal.

In a statement to BBC, the director of curatorship of the Presidential Palaces, Rogério Carvalho, said: “The value of what was destroyed is incalculable because of the history it represents.

“The collection is a representation of all the presidents who represented the Brazilian people during this long period that begins with JK. This is its historical value.”

While the exact aim of Sunday’s attack is not known, Mr Bolsonaro is accused of fomenting the protests.

The former president, who is in Florida, remains essentially in exile and has not yet accepted his defeat in the recent elections.

Mr Carvalho was quoted as saying in the government statement that it will be possible to recover most of the vandalised works but estimated that the restoration of the Balthazar Martinot Clock is “very difficult”.