Brazil riots – live: Hundreds arrested as Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress
Over 300 people arrested so far following attack on state infrastructure including presidential palace and Supreme Court
Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital Brasilia on Sunday, in a grim echo of the US Capitol insurrection almost exactly two years ago.
Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia.
Over 300 people have been arrested so far following the invasion as the police cleared out rioters from the government buildings.
There are not yet reports of deaths or serious injuries in the violence, but videos on social media show a trail of destruction with many supporters engaging in bloody clashes with police who were initially outnumbered.
It came just a week after the inauguration of Bolsonaro’s left-wing rival, president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who said rioters will be found and punished with the “full force of the law”.
Mr Bolsonaro denied any involvement in the attack, calling any suggestion otherwise a “baseless” accusation.
