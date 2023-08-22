Schoolgirl dies after sticking head out of bus and hitting pole

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A schoolgirl has died after she leaned out of a bus window to wave to friends and hit her head on a concrete pole.

Fernanda Pacheco Ferraz was making her way home from class when tragedy struck.

According to witnesses, the 13-year-old was sitting at the back of the bus when she decided to lean out.

She was saying goodbye to pals on the pavement.

She then collided into the pole near the curb, suffering fatal head injuries.

Fernanda Pacheco Ferraz (Jam Press)

The tragedy happened in Nova Friburgo, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The young victim was returning home from The Professor Carlos Côrtes State College.

According to the bus company Novafaol, the driver stopped the vehicle after being informed by shocked passengers.

The bus driver, who has worked for the firm for over 10 years, then informed the relevant authorities and the company’s management team.

The emergency services arrived on the scene, but paramedics could only confirm the girl’s death.

The bus company released a statement to express their “regret at the unexpected and tragic incident” and vowed to assist the authorities with the investigation.

The Rio de Janeiro State Department of Education also issued a statement after the teenager’s death, announcing a two-day mourning period and suspending classes at her school for the remainder of the week.

The teen victim was buried the next day at the Trilha do Céu Cemetery at 4.30 pm on 17 August.

The investigation into her death is ongoing.