Watch live: Brazilians navigate flooded streets by boat as at least 90 people confirmed dead

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 08 May 2024 14:59
Watch live as people in Brazil face flooding and prepare for the devastation produced by the recent rains in Rio Grande do Sul state on Wednesday, 8 May.

At least 90 people have died and more than 130 others are missing in the extreme weather conditions.

State capital Porto Alegre has been largely cut off with the airport and bus station closed and main roads blocked due to the conditions.

This feed shows residents in Canoas wading through knee-deep water as efforts continue to rescue people stranded by the floods in the southern state.

Residents have been evacuated from affected areas by volunteers via boat.

Five of Porto Alegre's six water treatment facilities are not working, with around 80 per cent of the population left without running water.

The city's mayor Sebastião Melo has ordered that water be used only for “essential consumption.”

