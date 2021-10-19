Live like Holly Golightly: Breakfast at Tiffany’s mansion available for rent

Breakfast at Tiffany’s fans can finally see what it’s like to live like Holly Golightly by staying at her opulent Manhattan brownstone.

The coveted property on the Upper East Side was recently made available to rent on Inspirato as the movie that made it famous celebrates its 60th anniversary.

The brownstone’s exterior has been delicately maintained to look the same as it did when it was inhabited by the fictional Golightly, played by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film adaptation of the novel Breakfast at Tiffany’s by Truman Capote.

Some of the movie’s most memorable scenes were filmed in front of the olive green door, with Golightly prancing up and down the front steps dressed in her signature long black gloves and pearl necklace framing an elegant up-do.

The five-brownstone built in 1910 spans 4,465 square feet with four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a solarium, wine cellar, library, garden patio and two terraces.

While interior scenes from the movie were filmed at a studio, its current design has been curated to match Golighty’s aesthetic.

The building was previously split up into two duplexes before being purchased for $7.4m a few years ago by the current owners, who converted it back into a single-family residence.

The inside of the house used in the film (Inspirato/Russ Ross Photography)

Inspirato named the listing “Hepburn” after the actress who made it famous with her Oscar nomination-worthy performance as Golightly, a 19-year-old small-town girl who moves to New York City with a dream of joining high society.

Through the eyes of an unnamed narrator sharing the brownstone, the film follows Golightly as she pines after jewellery and seeks to keep up her expensive lifestyle by dating rich men.

You could live like Holly Golightly (Inspirato/Russ Ross Photography)

The brownstone is available to rent to Inspirato Pass holders for a $2,500 flat monthly fee and to Inspirato Club members for an unspecified nightly fee on top of their $600-per-month subscription.