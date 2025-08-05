Breast milk-inspired ice cream for sale: ‘Just like mom used to make’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A breast milk-inspired ice cream is now available for sale nationwide, and the makers say it’s “Just like mom used to make.”

The ice cream — made by Frida, a parent product company, and OddFellows, a New York-based small-batch ice cream company — is not made with breast milk, but its flavors mimic the real thing.

“Our ice cream is lightly sweet, a little salty, with hints of honey and a dash of colostrum,” Frida said on its website. “And while it’s not actually made with human milk, we think our recipe tastes pretty close to the real deal.”

Colostrum is a yellow-tinted, thick and milky liquid that a mother’s body produces after giving birth, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It’s filled with nutrients and is high in antibodies and antioxidants, the Cleveland Clinic says. The “liquid gold,” as it’s sometimes referred to, can be sold as supplements.

open image in gallery A breast milk-inspired ice cream is now available for sale nationwide, and the makers say it’s ‘Just like mom used to make’ ( Frida )

The ice cream, which has a yellow tinge, is now available for a limited time online. Customers must buy two pints for $12.99 each when purchasing the ice cream online.

The offer runs until August 10, “so latch on fast!” Frida says.

Frida is releasing pints daily, and on Tuesday, it was out of stock, telling customers to “check back tomorrow!”

If you live in New York City, you can also try a free scoop of the breast milk ice cream at a Brooklyn pop-up event from August 5 through 10.

open image in gallery The ice cream is not made with breast milk but its flavors mimic the real thing ( Alamy/PA )

While some may be hesitant to try such an interesting flavor social media users seemed to be interested.

On an Instagram post about the pop-up event, Rif Care, an organic period product company, wrote, “Hear me out- its actually delicious don't knock it til you try it.”

One Instagram user wrote: “Lol one time my family and I made milkshakes with my breastmilk. I’m all for it.”

“They turned the liquid gold into ICE CREAM !?!? Okayyy,” another said.

Content creator Lissette Calveiro, who is a mom, wrote: “Besties ship me some!!”