Independent
Desperate search for 10-year-old girl swept away by rising floodwaters in Texas

Teams of people are searching the city of Brenham for the girl after she was taken away by rising floodwater

Madeline Sherratt
Tuesday 06 May 2025 15:33 BST
A 10-year-old girl was dragged away in rising floodwaters in the city of Brenham, Texas Monday
A 10-year-old girl was dragged away in rising floodwaters in the city of Brenham, Texas Monday (Brenham Fire Department)

Rescue teams in Texas are searching for a 10-year-old girl who was swept away by rapidly rising floodwaters.

Teams of people have been scouring the city of Brenham, 70 miles north-west of Houston, for the child as more thunderstorms are forecast for the region.

Police officials say the girl was washed away by a sudden flood of water after crossing a bridge near Fireman’s Park on Monday at around 4pm.

Several people nearby attempted to rescue her, with one person reportedly leaping into the water and managing to latch onto the child, before losing her in the powerful current, according to ABC.

A Brenham police officer also attempted to rescue her but was swept away before being rescued downstream.

The creek where authorities searched for the girl after she was swept away by the flooding
The creek where authorities searched for the girl after she was swept away by the flooding (Brenham Fire Department)

Land-based search teams using drones equipped with thermal imaging and specially trained dogs continued to scale the creek banks for the missing girl on Monday night, said Brenham Fire Department.

“Please continue to keep this precious child, her family, and all the dedicated first responders in your thoughts and prayers. We will share updates as soon as we are able,” the fire department said in a statement.

Burleson Street and Martin Luther King Jr Parkway, roughly half a mile from where the incident began, remained closed Monday night, according to KBTX.

Over a dozen law enforcement officials attended the scene to try and save the missing girl
Over a dozen law enforcement officials attended the scene to try and save the missing girl (ABC News)

The young girl has not been named by officials.

Rescue efforts were expected to resume on Tuesday morning - but there is concern over another bout of heavy storms expected to bring up to 6 inches of rain Tuesday to parts of south-eastern Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Houston.

A series of strong rip currents and flooding along Gulf-facing beaches, especially during high tides, is also anticipated.

A local resident and a police officer dived in to save the child but were unsuccessful as the water was too powerful
A local resident and a police officer dived in to save the child but were unsuccessful as the water was too powerful (ABC News)

The dangerous weather is expected to continue into Wednesday. It comes after storms impacted much of southern Oklahoma and northern Texas last week.

Local boat owners offered their support on social media, saying they could provide law enforcement with additional boat support if needed.

Brenham Mayor Atwood Kenjura offered prayers to the 10-year-old’s family, stating, ”The response has been phenomenal, but it’s such swift water. It’s just going to be difficult now with the light conditions going away. Hearts go out to them. This is something that shouldn’t happen.”

