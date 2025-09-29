Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 5-11:

Oct. 5: Singer Arlene Smith of The Chantels is 84. Singer-guitarist Steve Miller is 82. Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC is 78. Actor Karen Allen is 74. Director Clive Barker is 73. Guitarist David Bryson of Counting Crows is 71. Astrophysicist and “Cosmos” host Neil deGrasse Tyson is 67. Actor Daniel Baldwin (“Homicide: Life on the Streets”) is 65. Guitarist Dave Dederer (Presidents of the United States of America) is 61. Actor Guy Pearce (“Memento,” “L.A. Confidential”) is 58. Actor Josie Bissett (“Melrose Place”) is 55. Singer-actor Heather Headley is 51. Singer Colin Meloy of The Decemberists is 51. Guitarist Brian Mashburn of Save Ferris is 50. Actor Parminder Nagra (“ER,” ″Bend It Like Beckham”) is 50. Actor Scott Weinger (“Full House,” “Aladdin”) is 50. Actor Kate Winslet is 50. Guitarist James Valentine of Maroon 5 is 47. Bassist Paul Thomas of Good Charlotte is 45. Actor Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”) is 42. Singer Brooke Valentine is 40. Actor Joshua Logan Moore (“Desperate Housewives”) is 31.

Oct. 6: Actor Britt Ekland is 83. Singer-guitarist Thomas McClary (The Commodores) is 76. Singer Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon is 74. Guitarist David Hidalgo of Los Lobos is 71. Actor Elisabeth Shue is 62. Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet is 61. Actor Jacqueline Obradors (“NYPD Blue”) is 59. Country singer Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) is 59. Bassist Tommy Stinson (The Replacements, Guns N’ Roses) is 59. Actor Amy Jo Johnson (“Felicity,” ″Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”) is 55. Actor Emily Mortimer (“Mary Poppins Returns”) is 54. Actor Lamman Rucker (“Meet the Browns”) is 54. Actor Ioan Gruffudd (“Fantastic Four,” ″Horatio Hornblower”) is 52. Actor Jeremy Sisto (“Law & Order,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 51. Actor Brett Gelman (“Stranger Things”) is 49. Singer Melinda Doolittle (“American Idol”) is 48. Actor Wes Ramsey (“CSI: Miami”) is 48. Actor Karimah Westbrook (“All American”) is 47. Musician Will Butler of Arcade Fire is 43.

Oct. 7: TV personality Joy Behar (“The View”) is 83. Drummer Kevin Godley of 10cc is 80. Actor Jill Larson (“All My Children”) is 78. Country singer Kieran Kane of The O’Kanes is 76. Musician John Mellencamp is 74. Guitarist Ricky Phillips of Styx is 74. Actor Mary Badham (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 73. Drummer Tico Torres of Bon Jovi is 72. Actor Christopher Norris (“Trapper John, M.D.”) is 70. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 70. Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 68. Actor Dylan Baker (“The Good Wife,” “Murder One”) is 67. Actor Judy Landers (“Vega$,” “BJ and the Bear”) is 67. Reality competition judge Simon Cowell is 66. Actor Paula Newsome (“Chicago Med,” “Barry”) is 64. Singer Ann Curless of Expose’ is 62. Singer Toni Braxton is 58. Singer Thom Yorke of Radiohead is 57. Actor Nicole Ari Parker (“Murder in the First,” “Soul Food”) is 55. Actor Allison Munn (“One Tree Hill”) is 51. Singer Damian Kulash of OK Go is 50. Singer Taylor Hicks (“American Idol”) is 49. Actor Omar Miller (“The Unicorn,” “CSI: Miami”) is 47. Singer Nathaniel Rateliff of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 47. Actor Shawn Ashmore (TV’s “The Rookie”) is 46. Actor Jake McLaughlin (“Quantico”) is 43. Electronic musician Flying Lotus is 42. Actor Holland Roden (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 39. Actor Amber Stevens (“Greek”) is 39.

Oct. 8: Actor Paul Hogan is 86. Singer Fred Cash of The Impressions is 85. Actor-comedian Chevy Chase is 82. Author R.L. Stine (“Goosebumps”) is 82. Country singer Susan Raye is 81. TV personality Sarah Purcell (“Real People”) is 77. Singer Airrion Love of The Stylistics is 76. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 76. Singer Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool and the Gang is 75. Singer-guitarist Ricky Lee Phelps (Brothers Phelps, Kentucky Headhunters) is 72. Actor Michael Dudikoff (“American Ninja”) is 71. Comedian Darrell Hammond (“Saturday Night Live”) is 70. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist (“Remington Steele”) is 69. Actor Kim Wayans (“In The House,” ″In Living Color”) is 64. Singer Steve Perry of Cherry Poppin’ Daddies is 62. Actor Ian Hart (TV’s “Dirt”) is 61. Singer CeCe Winans is 61. Bassist C.J. Ramone of The Ramones is 60. Actor Karyn Parsons (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 59. Singer Teddy Riley is 59. Actor Emily Procter (“The West Wing,” “CSI: Miami”) is 57. Actor Dylan Neal (“Blood Ties,” ″Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 56. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 55. Actor Martin Henderson (“Virgin River,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 51. Actor Kristanna Loken (“The L Word,” “Burn Notice”) is 46. Singer Byron Reeder of Mista is 46. Singer Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums is 46. Actor Nick Cannon is 45. Actor J.R. Ramirez (TV’s “Manifest”) is 45. Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is 40. Actor Angus T. Jones (“Two and a Half Men”) is 32. Actor Molly Quinn (“Castle”) is 32. Actor Bella Thorne (TV’s “Shake It Up,” film “Midnight Sun”) is 28.

Oct. 9: Singer Nona Hendryx (LaBelle) is 81. Singer Jackson Browne is 77. Actor Gary Frank (“Family”) is 75. Actor Richard Chaves (“Predator”) is 74. Actor Robert Wuhl (“Arli$$”) is 74. Manager-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 73. Actor Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Monk”) is 72. Actor Scott Bakula is 71. Accordion player James Fearnley of The Pogues is 71. Actor John O’Hurley (“Family Feud,” ″Seinfeld”) is 71. Actor-turned-producer Linwood Boomer (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 70. Actor Michael Paré (“Eddie and the Cruisers”) is 67. Jazz saxophonist Kenny Garrett is 65. Singer-guitarist Kurt Neumann of The BoDeans is 64. Country singer Gary Bennett (BR549) is 61. Director Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water,” ″Pan’s Labyrinth”) is 61. Singer P.J. Harvey is 56. Director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) is 56. Actor Cocoa Brown (“Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse”) is 53. Actor Steve Burns (“Blue's Clues”) is 52. Singer Sean Lennon is 50. Musician Lecrae is 46. Actor Brandon Routh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” ″Superman Returns”) is 46. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan (“Home Improvement”) is 44. Actor Spencer Grammer (“Greek”) is 42. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actor Tyler James Williams (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 33. Country singer Scotty McCreery (“American Idol”) is 32. Actor Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”) is 28.

Oct. 10: Actor Peter Coyote is 84. Actor Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) is 79. Actor-dancer Ben Vereen is 79. Singer Cyril Neville of The Neville Brothers is 77. Actor Jessica Harper (“Pennies From Heaven,” ″My Favorite Year) is 76. Singer-guitarist Midge Ure of Ultravox is 72. Singer David Lee Roth (Van Halen) is 71. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 67. Actor Julia Sweeney (“Saturday Night Live”) is 66. Actor Bradley Whitford (“The West Wing”) is 66. Bassist Martin Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 64. Guitarist Jim Glennie of James is 62. Drummer Mike Malinin of Goo Goo Dolls is 58. Actor Manu Bennett (“Arrow”) is 56. Actor Joelle Carter (“Justified”) is 56. Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs,” ″Reno 911!”) is 56. Actor Mario Lopez (“The X Factor,” ″Saved by the Bell”) is 52. Actor Jodi Lyn O’Keefe (“She’s All That,” ″Nash Bridges”) is 47. Singer Mya is 46. Actor Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) is 43. Singer Lzzy Hale of Halestorm is 42. Singer Cherie is 41. Actor Rose McIver (“Ghosts,” “iZombie”) is 37. Actor Aimee Teegarden (“Friday Night Lights”) is 36.

Oct. 11: Country singer Gene Watson is 82. Singer Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates is 79. Actor Catlin Adams (“The Jerk,” ″The Jazz Singer”) is 75. Country singer Paulette Carlson (Highway 101) is 74. MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 73. Actor David Morse (“St. Elsewhere”) is 72. Actor Stephen Spinella (“24″) is 69. Actor Joan Cusack is 63. Guitarist Scott Johnson of Gin Blossoms is 63. Actor-writer Michael J. Nelson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) is 61. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 60. Actor Lennie James (“The Walking Dead”) is 60. Musician Todd Snider is 59. Actor Artie Lange (“MADtv”) is 58. Actor Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 57. Actor Andrea Navedo (“Jane the Virgin”) is 56. Rapper MC Lyte is 55. Actor Constance Zimmer (“UnREAL,” ″Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 55. Actor Darien Sills-Evans (“Superior Donuts,” “Treme”) is 51. Singer NeeNa Lee is 50. Actor Emily Deschanel (“Bones”) is 49. Actor Trevor Donovan (“90210″) is 47. Rapper Cardi B is 33.