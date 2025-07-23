Watch live: Brian Kohberger sentenced for murdering four Idaho students
Watch live as Brian Kohberger is sentenced for murdering four college students in Idaho.
University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death by the 30-year-old in a frenzied attack at their college home on November 13, 2022.
On Wednesday (23 July), Kohberger will be sentenced after admitting to the killings for the first time at a plea-deal hearing to avoid the death penalty.
In pleading guilty, Kohberger waived all rights to an appeal.
The students had enjoyed a Saturday night out in the small college town of Moscow before returning in the early hours.
As most of the roommates in the house slept in the six-bedroom home, Kohberger - dressed in all-black with a balaclava - broke in around 4am and crept through the kitchen sliding door before killing the four students.
Prosecutors said there’s still no known connection between the victims and Kohberger, who had been planning the murders for months.
