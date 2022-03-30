Brian Laundrie’s family attorney seeks to dismiss lawsuit from Gabby Petito’s parents

An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie, who killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito before killing himself, asked a Florida court on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit from Petito’s parents and stepparents.

The civil suit, filed earlier this month, alleges that the Laundrie family was aware their son killed the travel vlogger as the two took a cross-country road trip, then aided Brian Laundrie’s flight from police and caused "intentional infliction of emotional distress."

“The Laundries have exercised their constitutional right to refrain from speaking and have relied on counsel to speak for them,” attorney Steve Bertolino told Fox News. “This is not only common practice in our civilized society, but it embodies the exercise of fundamental rights under the United States and Florida Constitutions.”

The pair embarked on a cross-country trip in July.

Petito was found in bludgeoned and strangled to death in a campground north of Jackson, Wyoming, in late September, after a nationwide search for her and Laundrie, the FBI’s sole suspect in the killing.

