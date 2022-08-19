CNN host Brian Stelter to leave network as media show ‘Reliable sources’ is cancelled
The media analysis show has aired on CNN for three decades
Related: Stelter says Chris Cuomo story ‘looks awkward’ for CNN
CNN host Brian Stelter will leave the network and the media show Reliable Sources, which he has hosted since 2013, has been cancelled.
NPR first reported both developments on Thursday (18 August), citing Stelter.
“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter told NPR.
A CNN spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that Reliable Sources will end on Sunday 21 August, and that “as a result Brian Stelter will leave the company.”
“We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors,” the spokesperson added in a statement.
Stelter was a media reporter at The New York Times before joining CNN as chief media correspondent and host of Reliable Sources in 2013.
Reliable Sources, a media analysis show, has aired for three decades on CNN, having begun in 1992.
“Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster,” Amy Entelis, EVP of Talent and Content Development of CNN Worldwide, said in a statement. “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”
In March this year, Stelter marked the show’s 30th anniversary during a special broadcast.
“Not much lasts on TV for three decades, but Reliable is now the longest-running program in the history of CNN without any interruptions,” he said on that occasion. “... RS has been reliable on CNN’s schedule because media issues are universal, and they’re always evolving.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies