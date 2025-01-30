Vendors throw wedding for free after learning bride’s mother had just months to live

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of strangers threw a wedding together in a random act of kindness for a young Kentucky woman after she received the devastating news that her mother had just months to live.

Alahna Leonardo, a labor and delivery nurse, spoke out about her tragic news at the start of January, revealing to her local Louisville community on Facebook that her mother, who had been enduring an almost 2-year battle with stage 4 colorectal cancer, was told by doctors that they could do no more for her.

Alahna’s mother Malina Carnell, a real estate agent, told The Independent that after hearing the family’s news, four of her daughter’s co-workers organized her entire wedding by contacting wedding vendors to get the ceremony urgently rearranged. And thanks to the team effort it went ahead on Wednesday.

Her daughter had originally planned to get married in April but her mother’s diagnosis meant she would not have made it.

open image in gallery Alahna Leonardo and her husband Jordan celebrated their big day Wednesday after a group of community wedding vendors clubbed together to ensure that her mother could see her marry ‘the man of her dreams’ ( Malina Carnell )

“It was incredible. We just got such an outpouring of love and community and they just all banded together. Before you knew it, they’d planned an entire wedding in just nine days”, Carnell said.

Everything from the photography to the caterers, to the venue, and even the flowers were arranged for her, she added.

Carnell revealed that she received the heartbreaking diagnosis just two weeks before the wedding with her doctors revealing that tumors had spread all over her body from her neck to her lungs, abdomen, and even down to her spine.

“It was just basically spreading faster than the treatment could keep up with – it was pretty devastating”, she said.

open image in gallery After battling cancer for nearly two years, Carnell, was given the devastating news in early January that she only had three months to live ( Malina Carnell )

She told The Independent that she’d suffered from multiple complications after attempting various treatments including a clinical trial and a trip to German doctors in a desperate attempt for a cure as she had “run out of options” following her 2023 diagnosis.

Carnell’s story highlights the power of a social media post as she highlighted that all the people responsible for making the wedding happen were strangers who just wanted to do something good in the world.

“I’ve always kind of said just to be vulnerable and open to people and really it’s just an incredible thing when you share your own life with people and how amazing it is to just see people who can relate with you or just come together because they feel like they just want to help.”

Carnell said that despite her diagnosis she was overjoyed to be given the chance to witness her daughter marry “the man of her dreams”.