Bridge collapse in Las Vegas leaves one person injured, officials say

One person was injured when a road bridge collapsed in Las Vegas, authorities say.

The bridge was part of a Nevada Department of Transportation demolishment project on US 95, according to reports.

But a part of the bridge came down unexpectedly on Thursday afternoon, according to Justin Hopkins, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT said they were aware one employee was injured, and was being treated for his injuries.

“We do not have details yet as to the extent of those injuries and are working to get updates in real time,” Mr Hopkins told KVVU..

The city’s Fire Department told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that they had received a report of a collapsed bridge and one person being trapped in the rubble.

Mr Hopkins say that crews had been taking down sections fo the bridge in a controlled way all week as part of a $40 million US 95 viaduct replacement and retrofit work.