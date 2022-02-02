Historic Dutch bridge may need dismantling for Jeff Bezos’ giant superyacht
A historic Dutch bridge may need to be dismantled so that Jeff Bezos’ giant superyacht can make its way out to sea.
The Amazon founder’s vessel will be the world’s largest sailing yacht at 417ft long, and its 40-metre high trio of masts is too tall to make it under Rotterdam’s Koningshaven bridge, according to Boat International.
The yacht’s builder, Oceanco, have asked the city to temporarily remove the bridge, which was built in 1927 and renovated, and the company and billionaire have offered to pay for the work.
