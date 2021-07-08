Bridgerton author reveals father and sister killed in traffic collision

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed multi-vehicle crash led to two deaths

Thursday 08 July 2021
<p>Julia Quinn, the author of the Bridgerton book series, revealed that her father Stephen Lewis Cotler (pictured) and sister have been killed during a traffic pile up in Utah</p>

(Facebook/ Steve Cotler, Author of Cheesie Mack)

Julia Quinn, the author of the Bridgerton book series, has revealed that her father and sister have been killed during a traffic pile -up in Utah.

“I have lost my father and my sister,” Ms Quinn said in a post on Facebook. “I have lost my father, and I don’t have my sister with whom to grieve.”

The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed to local news outlets that Stephen Lewis Cotler, 77 and Ariana Elise Cotler, 37, were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

