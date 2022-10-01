Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Brie and camembert cheese recalled after listeria outbreak in six states

No deaths have been linked to listeria cases

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Saturday 01 October 2022 18:31
Comments
FDA Warns Viral Avocado Hack Could Make You Sick

A company that makes Brie and camembert cheeses sold nationwide is voluntarily recalling its products after federal health cases found they may be linked to an outbreak of listeria across six states.

Old Europe Cheese Inc., of Benton Harbor, Michigan, and the Food and Drug Administration, announced the recall in a notice on Friday.

“The quality and safety of our products is our number one priority,” the company said in the notice. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this situation. Old Europe Cheese’s top priority is the health of our customers.”

The company, which makes cheese sold under different brand names sold at major grocery chains like Trader Joe’s and Lidl, said that during an audit of 120 samples of their cheese, none of their products showed contamination but one sample from a facility tested positive for a strain of listeria linked to six cases of listeriosis between 2017 and 2022.

Recommended

The cases occurred across the country in California, Texas, Michigan, Georgia, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, sickening six, five of whom were sent to the hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No deaths have been linked to cases.

The outbreak affected mostly older people, with ages of patients ranging from 56 to 83, the majority of whom were female.

The condition can “cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the FDA notice.

The potential contamination may have impacted Old Europe Cheese sold with best by dates between 28 September and 14 December, 2022. A full list of impacted brands can be found on the FDA website.

Consumers are advised to check the FDA notice and see if their cheese matches the UPC codes for the impacted brands, codes which can be found by looking at the barcode on the cheeses’ packaging.

Those with cheese affected by the recall should throw away their products and sanitise surfaces they may have touched, according to officials, as listeria can survive even at refrigerated temperatures and can contaminate other foods.

Health regulators have set up a hotline for questions about the contamination, which can be reached at 269-925-5003, extension 335.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in