British tourist, 22, killed falling 65ft while hiking with friends

A British tourist has died after falling 65ft on a hike in Peru.

The 22 year-old suffered serious injuries when he fell from a ravine in the Peruvian Andes and died in hospital. The victim has been named as Alan Dawson Miles by local police.

A Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed it was providing consular support to the family of a British man who had died in Peru.

Police in the city of Cusco said it had dealt with an incident which resulted in the sudden death of a British tourist.

The force said the man had fallen after walking up a rocky hill with two friends.

It is believed to have happened at a ravine off the Ave. Circumvalación, a high road which overlooks the city of Cusco in the Peruvian Andes. Along the side of the road are rocky trails for walking.

The fatal fall happened on Thursday, police said.

A spokesperson for the British Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are providing consular support to the family of a British man who has died in Peru and are in contact with the local authorities.”