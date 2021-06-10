British woman saved from crocodile attack by twin wakes from coma

A 28-year-old British woman who was attacked by a crocodile in Mexico over the weekend is no longer in a coma, her twin sister has said.

Melissa Laurie and her twin Georgia, from Berkshire, were swimming in the Manialtepec lagoon, Oaxaca, when the incident happened.

She was attacked “three or four times” by the animal according to witnesses, before Georgia managed to fight it off.

After being rushed to Ángel del Mar hospital in the resort of Puerto Escondido, Melissa was put into a medically-induced coma and later developed sepsis when her bite marks became infected.

Georgia was also hospitalised but was later discharged.

Speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat, Georgia said on Thursday that her twin was out of the coma and was now “breathing on her own very well”.

“She’s doing really much better. She’s doing really good,” Georgia added.

The twins’ older sister Hana, 33, claimed earlier this week that her siblings’ tour guide had taken them to a spot where swimming was not recommended.

She told BBC Breakfast: “They asked if the water was safe and were told it was, and evidently that’s not the case.

“They’re not naive people, Georgia and Melissa are experienced with animals, Georgia’s a great diver, which is how we think she’s managed to save her life.”

The tour guide was arrested by the Guardia Civil after fleeing from the lagoon, according to the local police.

A GoFundMe page started by Hana to cover her sisters’ medical costs has raised almost £44,000.

Additional reporting from PA