Britney Spears has called for her father to “be in jail” during a rare court appearance to address her yearslong conservatorship case.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail,” she said in a statement to Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday.

“I’ve told the world I’m happy and OK,” the 39-year-old singer continued during her statement. “I lied. I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed.”

This was Ms Spears first public statement regarding her conservatorship since several bombshell documentaries about her case were released to the public earlier this year – causing added scruitny to the singer’s situation.

James “Jamie” Spears has been assigned as his daughter’s conservator since 2008, meaning he has control over her finances and affairs. This arrangement came about after Ms Spears experienced a public breakdown.

