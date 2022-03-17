Brittney Griner: Russia extends arrest of US basketballer
US basketball player Brittney Griner will remain under arrest in Moscow for at least two more months after a court granted an extension for investigators, according to Russia’s state news agency.
“The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the US citizen Griner until May 19,” the court said, TASS reported.
This is a developing story; it will be updated.
