Brittney Griner meets with US officials: ‘she is doing as well as can be expected’

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 03 November 2022 19:00
US officials met with former WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday, saying the imprisoned athlete is doing "as well as can be expected."

The meeting was the first time Griner has spoken face-to-face with US officials since a Russian court rejected her appeal following her conviction on drug smuggling charges.

"We are told she is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One Thursday.

