Brittney Griner’s family say the basketball star is “OK” but not “good” as Russia extended her detention by at least several more months.

A source close to Griner told ESPN that “we know she’s OK” because of updates they have received from her Russian legal team, but added, “I wouldn’t say she’s ‘good,’ but she’s OK.”

The two-time Olympic gold medallist will remain under arrest in Moscow until at least 19 May after a court granted an extension for investigators, according to Russia’s state news agency.

The US State Department also say that consular officials in Moscow have still not been granted access to meet with Griner in prison.

“We insist the Russian government provide consular access to all US citizen detainees in Russia, including those in pre-trial detention, as Brittney Griner is,” they told the sports network in a statement.

The Independent has reached out to the State Department for comment.

The 31-year-old WNBA star was detained by Russian Federal Customs Service at an airport near Moscow in February on drug charges.

And Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas told CNN that she was not confident Griner would be free any time soon.

“I’m afraid that on May 19, they’ll issue another delay,” she told the news network.

She is sharing a cell with two other prisoners at a detention centre in Khimki City, about 14 miles northwest of downtown Moscow, according to human rights group Public Monitoring Commission.

Group member Ekaterina Kalugina is quoted by TASS as saying Ms Griner did not complain about the conditions during a recent visit to the facility.

“The only objective problem was the height of the basketball player – 203 centimetres,” TASS quoted the activist. “The beds in the cell are clearly designed for a shorter person.”

The two-time gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury star was playing for Russia’s UMMC Ekaterinburg when Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

The White House has been reluctant to comment on whether her detention was being used by Mr Putin as a “bargaining chip” in Russia’s war with Ukraine.

“Well, we have, of course, seen the reports, I cannot speak to the specifics of it as we do not have a Privacy Act waiver, but our objective is always to bring American citizens home who are detained in foreign countries, so that will remain our focus and that is what we would like to see the end outcome to be,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.