Watch live: Brittney Griner holds first news conference since Russia prison release

Watch live as Brittney Griner holds her first news conference since being released from prison in Russia.

The WNBA player spent almost 10 months in jail after being arrested in Moscow on drug-related charges.

She was detained as Russia began its invasion of Ukraine and tensions heightened between Vladimir Putin’s nation and the US.

Ms Griner was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The WNBA player has been preparing for her next season in basketball, and has been pictured training in recent weeks.

Ms Griner has announced that she is writing a memoir about her experiences in Russia, saying she hopes her book will raise awareness of other Americans detained overseas, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who was arrested in Russia last month and accused of espionage.

