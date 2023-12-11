Emergency services at scene as six-story Bronx building partially collapses

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emergency crews in New York City responded to a partial building collapse in the Bronx on Monday afternoon after the corner of a residential building fell to the street.

Around 3.40pm local time, a section of the six-story building, located 1915 Billingsley Terrace, suddenly fell to the sidewalk exposing several apartments.

Footage from the scene showed immense damage to the lower floors of the building, with entire apartments angled down toward the sidewalk. The majority of the building appears to remain intact.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh wrote on X that there have been no reports of injuries at this time but members of the FDNY were searching for any people trapped.

All utilities in the building have been shut off.

Shortly after the collapse, the NYPD issued an alert to locals asking them to avoid the area surrounding the collapse.

It is unclear at this time what caused the partial collapse.

This is a breaking news story… more follows