Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

36 people injured after school bus overturns in the Bronx

There were no children on board the bus, which was full of adult bus drivers on their way to provide transport for an NYC summer school program

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 21 July 2022 16:20
Comments
<p>A school bus crash in the Bronx on Thursday injured 36 adults </p>

A school bus crash in the Bronx on Thursday injured 36 adults

(Pix11)

A yellow school bus carrying drivers working for New York’s summer kids programmes overturned on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx on Thursday morning, leaving three dozen adults injured.

Authorities said the bus flipped on its side on a northbound exit ramp north of the Cross Bronx Expressway just before 6am.

Three of the injured were seriously injured, and 33 escaped with minor injuries, according to officials.

No children were onboard the bus.

Recommended

Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement that the bus had been contracted by the city’s Department of Education to transport drivers to its Summer Rising summer school and camp programmes.

“Families should expect that some bus routes this morning and afternoon will be delayed, and schools will be reaching out to families whose routes are impacted,” Mr Adams said.

A senior NYPD official told NBC New York that the “driver was going too fast on the exit ramp” and that caused the vehicle to overturn. The driver of the bus, who refused treatment at the scene, has since been issued a summons for dangerous driving.

The bus operator, Consolidated Bus Transit, also told the outlet in a statement that its safety officers are investigating the accident.

“Right now our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of our employees,” the statement said. “Consolidated prides itself as a safe and reliable transportation company providing transportation services in New York City for over 40 years. We will work with the police and Department of Education in determining the cause of the accident.”

Officials told NBC that “many of the injured were treated at the scene for bruising and neck and back pain.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in