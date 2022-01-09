Bronx fire: At least 19 reported dead and dozens injured in ‘horrific’ apartment building blaze
New York mayor Eric Adams called the blaze ‘one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York’
At least 19 people are dead after a catastrophic fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York City, officials say.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
