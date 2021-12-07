Brooke Shields says Barbara Walters interview she did as a teenager was ‘practically criminal’

Shields was 15 when she was featured in an ad campaign for Calvin Klein jeans

Clémence Michallon
New York City
Tuesday 07 December 2021 18:28
<p>Brooke Shields attends a gala on 18 November 2019 in New York City</p>

Brooke Shields attends a gala on 18 November 2019 in New York City

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Brooke Shields has described an interview she did with Barbara Walters as a teenager as “practically criminal”.

The actor and model discussed the interview on Armchair Expert, the podcast co-hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

Shields looked back on an ad campaign she did for Calvin Klein jeans in 1980. A TV spot released as part of the campaign featured Shields, then 15, whistling in a suggestive pose, then looking up at the camera and delivering the line: “Do you know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

During her conversation with Shepard and Padman, Shields was asked about a TV interview she did with Barbara Walters in 1981, after the campaign was released.

A brief clip from the interview shows Walters asking Shields about her measurements, whether she feels as though she’s had no childhood, and whether she keeps any secrets from her mother (actor and model Teri Shields, who was also present during the interview).

Recommended

On the podcast, Shepard called Walters’ interview with Shields “maddening”, after which Shields added: “It’s practically criminal. It’s not journalism.”

Shepard later said: “I’m not trying to skewer Barbara Walters. She was also living in 1980, and God knows what the f*** she went through to be Barbara Walters as a journalist at that time.”

The Independent has contacted Walters’s representative for comment.

Shields told Vogue in October that she didn’t think the Calvin Klein ad was “about underwear or sexual in nature” at the time she starred in it. “I was naive,” she said. “I think the assumption was that I was much more savvy than I ever really was. I was a virgin, and I was a virgin forever after that.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in