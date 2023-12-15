Five people injured in Brooklyn home fire

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five people were left injured after a large fire broke out in a Brooklyn home, spreading to a nearby building.

Just before 4am local time on Friday, a fire began on the first floor of a two-story multi-family home located on Kingsland Avenue in Williamsburg.

It quickly spread to the third floor, engulfing the building and then spread to a second building.

Videos from the scene show the street inundated with firefighters from the FDNY as they try to put out the large fire.

“We had a very heavy fire condition upon arrival,” Thomas Currao, the deputy chief of the FDNY, told ABC News.

“It went from first alarm to third alarm in 10 minutes,” he added.

The fire appeared to be under control, until 7am when it began to flare up again.

Mr Currao said firefighters anticipate being around the building throughout the day on Friday to ensure there were no flames left in any concealed pockets of the building.

The five people only sustained minor injuries, though it is unclear what the extent of those injuries are. CBS News reported three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire but it is under investigation.