Firefighters battle blaze at NYPD evidence storage facility in Brooklyn

An NYPD evidence storage facility in Red Hook caught fire Tuesday, releasing a massive plume of black smoke into the air.

The New York Fire Department described the blaze as a "3-alarm" fire. There are approximately 33 fire units and 140 firefights battling the blaze.

The building that caught fire appears to be a part of the Erie Basin Marine Pound in Brooklyn. According to ABC 7, the NYPD stores confiscated vehicles inside the building as well as evidence that is too large for general storage areas.