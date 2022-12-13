Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Firefighters battle blaze at NYPD evidence storage facility in Brooklyn

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 13 December 2022 17:13
Comments

An NYPD evidence storage facility in Red Hook caught fire Tuesday, releasing a massive plume of black smoke into the air.

The New York Fire Department described the blaze as a "3-alarm" fire. There are approximately 33 fire units and 140 firefights battling the blaze.

The building that caught fire appears to be a part of the Erie Basin Marine Pound in Brooklyn. According to ABC 7, the NYPD stores confiscated vehicles inside the building as well as evidence that is too large for general storage areas.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in