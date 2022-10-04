Missing Brooklyn boy found safe after riding subway for four days
Youngster was taken to hospital for check up after returning home for fresh clothes
A missing Brooklyn boy was found safe after riding the New York City subway system for four days.
The 13-year-old went missing following an argument with his stepmother about a basketball team tryout, according to PIX11.
The youngster is originally from Kansas City, Missouri, but had been staying with his father for the past year while his mother dealt with health issues.
“He went to Harlem on the train. He rode the train back and forth for four days,” the mother told the TV station.
The boy was taken to Brookdale Hospital for observation after he returned home to reportedly collect a change of clothes.
The teen’s mother had flown to New York from Missouri to help in the search for her son.
She told the station that her son had not been aware of the publicity surrounding his disappearance, which had been highlighted by the NYPD and the Black and Missing Foundation.
The teenager will now return to Missouri with his mother.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies