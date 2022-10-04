Jump to content

Missing Brooklyn boy found safe after riding subway for four days

Youngster was taken to hospital for check up after returning home for fresh clothes

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 04 October 2022 01:12
(Getty Images)

A missing Brooklyn boy was found safe after riding the New York City subway system for four days.

The 13-year-old went missing following an argument with his stepmother about a basketball team tryout, according to PIX11.

The youngster is originally from Kansas City, Missouri, but had been staying with his father for the past year while his mother dealt with health issues.

“He went to Harlem on the train. He rode the train back and forth for four days,” the mother told the TV station.

The boy was taken to Brookdale Hospital for observation after he returned home to reportedly collect a change of clothes.

The teen’s mother had flown to New York from Missouri to help in the search for her son.

She told the station that her son had not been aware of the publicity surrounding his disappearance, which had been highlighted by the NYPD and the Black and Missing Foundation.

The teenager will now return to Missouri with his mother.

