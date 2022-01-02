Brooklyn nanny who was hit by truck saving toddler dies from her injuries
‘We are truly heartbroken by this loss of such a wonderful soul’
A Brooklyn nanny who leapt in front of an oncoming truck to save a toddler has died from her injuries.
Arcellie “Celi” Muschamp, 52, was hit by a truck days before Christmas while crossing the street in Brooklyn with one-year-old Rowan Mullen, who was in her care.
At the time, Rowan’s father Patrick Mullen spoke of Ms Muschamp’s brave actions and set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her care, which saw more than $80,000 donated.
“Our son Rowan was amazingly unscathed in the incident and based on eyewitness accounts Celi helped save him from almost-certain serious injury or death by pushing his stroller out of harm’s way as the vehicle approached. The doctors have called it a miracle and Celi is truly our hero,” Mr Mullen said.
On the fundraising page, they added that she was “a loving wife, mother, and sibling who has been a resident of the Park Slope neighbourhood in Brooklyn for many years”.
Following the incident, in which Ms Muschamp was reported to have been hit with a Dodge Ram pickup truck, she was taken to the New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where she underwent brain surgery, reported New York Daily News.
But the family later announced that Ms Muschamp had died.
“Sadly, Celi passed away yesterday as a result of her injuries,” Mr Mullen wrote on the fundraising page on 1 January.
“We are truly heartbroken by this loss of such a wonderful soul and know she is now watching down over us all. We have been humbled and overwhelmed by the amazing outpouring of love, support and kindness for Celi and her family. Thank you, again, to everyone.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies