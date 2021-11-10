Brooklyn TV crew rescues 14-year-old boy trapped under car

A TV crew filming in Brooklyn in New York City saved a 14-year-old boy trapped under an SUV after an older woman lost control of her vehicle, leading to a car crash.

Members of the film crew rushed to help the teenager, who was out walking his dog.

The incident took place on Monday at about 5.30pm when the 80-year-old driver hit another car in Gravesend, and swerved onto the sidewalk, where she crashed into the teen.

Brooklyn filmmaker William DeMeo was filming the mafia show Gravesend within a block of where the accident occurred.

“My producer, Michele Francesko, she grabbed me and said there’s a kid underneath the car, and all of the sudden it was chaos,” he told NBC New York.

“We heard the boy screaming, and we’d seen his leg kicking, his leg was visible,” he added.

Around a dozen people worked to save the boy trapped under the right front tire.

Mr DeMeo and members of the crew moved the car by hand.

“We were a little nervous, afraid if we lifted and God forbid it falls on him, or if it was attached to a part of his body,” he said. “As a team, we lifted up the car, and I see the boy and he was bleeding from his head.”

Anthony Guarino was close by and aided the rescue effort. He told NBC New York that he heard a big rumble that made it sound as if the house was shaking.

“I started to scream, ‘We gotta lift the car up, get the body out.’ It was horrible ... all you had was minutes, what are you going to do — just leave him there? It’s terrible,” Mr Guarino said.

The 14-year-old was taken to Maimonides Hospital.

Mr Guarino said that “around this neighbourhood ... people come out of nowhere, it’s always been that way, been living here all my life”.

Mr DeMeo said he would visit the teenager after he’s released from the hospital.

“I think God put us there, that’s how I feel personally,” he said. “I think we were there for a reason, that’s my belief.”

According to police, the driver remained at the scene of the crash, and no charges have been announced so far.

The woman and her 85-year-old husband were taken to NYU Langone Hospital where they were determined to be in a stable condition, NBC News reported.