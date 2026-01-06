Videos found appear to show suspected Brown and MIT shooter planned attack for months
The individual responsible for the deaths of two Brown University students and an MIT professor meticulously planned his attacks for at least six semesters, newly released information from the U.S. Department of Justice has revealed.
Claudio Neves Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national and former Brown student, was discovered deceased in a New Hampshire storage facility. His death followed a rampage on December 13, where he killed two students and injured nine others at a Brown engineering building.
Just two days later, he murdered MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro at his home in the Boston suburb of Brookline.
Justice Department officials confirmed on Tuesday that an electronic device, containing a series of short videos recorded by Neves Valente after the shootings, was recovered by the FBI during their search of the storage facility where his body was located.
In these recordings, the perpetrator, speaking in Portuguese, admitted to having been "planning the Brown University shooting for a long time," according to a press release.
He offered no explanation for targeting either Brown University or Professor Loureiro, with whom he had attended school in Portugal decades prior.
Valente asserted he had nothing to apologise for, stating his desire to "leave on his own terms." He also complained about sustaining an eye injury during the attacks. "I’m not going to apologize because during my lifetime no one sincerely apologized to me," he declared.
At the start of one video, he can be heard saying, “It was all a little incompetent but at least something was done,” according to the Justice Department’s transcripts.
“As part of the investigation on Dec. 18, 2025, investigators executed a federal search warrant at a storage facility used by Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, the Portuguese national responsible for the senseless murders. During the search of the storage facility, the FBI recovered an electronic device containing a series of short videos made by Neves Valente after the shootings,” the press release said.
