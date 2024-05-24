The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A US father-of-two arrested in Turks and Caicos after ammunition was found in his luggage has narrowly avoided jail time and is set to be sent home imminently, his lawyer has said.

Bryan Hagerich, of Pennsylvania, has been given a suspended sentence of 52 weeks. His lawyer said he was expected to repatriated “by dinner time”.

Mr Hagerich was one of several Americans facing a potential mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years in prison on ammunition charges in the British territory.

On Friday, the judge found that the case had exceptional circumstances and that the lengthy sentence would be arbitrary, according to spokesperson Jonathan Franks. He will also have to pay a $6,700 fine, Mr Franks said.

Mr Hagerich was arrested in February while returning home from a family vacation after ammunition was found in his checked luggage. He pleaded guilty to possession of 20 rounds of ammunition.

In an interview with ABC News earlier this month he said he was “a man of integrity, character.” “I did not have intent in this.”

Prior to his hearing, Mr Hagerich had been living with Ryan Watson – also a father of two, and also facing similar charges of ammunition possession. The men had been living in an Airbnb on the island with Mr Watson’s parents, The Indpendent understands.

Mr Watson, who was arrested after attempting to return from a 40th birthday celebration on the island in April, faces trial in June.

He preiviously told The Independent that he would be attending Mr Hagerich’s trial to support him. He also said that due to the similarities to his own situation he felt as though he was also on trial.

“We’re gonna be in that courtroom supporting him as best we can,” he said. “My mom has adopted him as one of her own,” Mr Watson said.

More follows ...