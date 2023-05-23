Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Father killed and two teens injured after finding grenade in grandfather’s belongings

Forty-seven-year-old Bryan Niedert died at the scene, while his 18-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son sustained shrapnel wounds

Andrea Blanco
Tuesday 23 May 2023 22:50
Comments
(grenade explosion/ ABC 7 Screenshot)

An Indiana father died and his two teenage children were injured when an antique grenade exploded while they were sorting through belongings.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the tragedy around 6.30pm on 20 May after an individual pulled the pin on the explosive, Fox News reported.

Forty-seven-year-old Bryan Niedert died at the scene, while his 18-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son sustained shrapnel wounds.

The teens were treated at a hospital for their injuries but their condition is unknown.

Recommended

Niedert was going through his father’s belongings in the attic of their Lakes of the Four Seasons home when the accident took place.

A neighbouring community deployed its bomb squads to assist local authorities in the community 140 miles from Indianapolis.

Several agencies restricted the area while they ensured there were no more explosives in the home.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in