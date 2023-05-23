Father killed and two teens injured after finding grenade in grandfather’s belongings

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Indiana father died and his two teenage children were injured when an antique grenade exploded while they were sorting through belongings.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the tragedy around 6.30pm on 20 May after an individual pulled the pin on the explosive, Fox News reported.

Forty-seven-year-old Bryan Niedert died at the scene, while his 18-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son sustained shrapnel wounds.

The teens were treated at a hospital for their injuries but their condition is unknown.

Niedert was going through his father’s belongings in the attic of their Lakes of the Four Seasons home when the accident took place.

A neighbouring community deployed its bomb squads to assist local authorities in the community 140 miles from Indianapolis.

Several agencies restricted the area while they ensured there were no more explosives in the home.