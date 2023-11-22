Jump to content

Buffalo airport closes to international flights after explosion at Niagara Falls border crossing

The explosion happened this afternoon at the border

Michelle Del Rey
Wednesday 22 November 2023 21:33
Comments
Buffalo airport closed to international arrivals and departures after explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls

Buffalo airport closed to international arrivals and departures after explosion at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls

(The Independent)

Buffalo Niagara International Airport has been closed to arriving international flights and departures following a car explosion that occurred at the US-Canada border in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, according to the US Department of Transportation.

The incident occurred shortly before 12pm. Authorities say that the vehicle had attempted to cross the US border into Canada. When a border patrol officer directed the vehicle into a secondary lane for searching, it sped up, went airborne, crashed, caught on fire and then exploded. The two individuals who died in the inside were inside the car.

There’s no indictation that the car had explosives inside. New York Democratic Gov Kathy Hochul is headed to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement officials. Buffalo is a city in New York at the Canadian border.

“At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York,” she said in a written statement.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that four border crossings into the US from Canada have been closed as an investigation into the incident continues. The probe is being led by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“We are taking this extraordinarily seriously,” Mr Trudeau said before excusing himself from a session of parliament.

A spokesperson for The White House told The Independent that President Joe Biden is “closely monitoring” the situation.

So far, 14 flights have been delayed at the Buffalo airport, according to FlightAware, which tracks that information.

Vehicles coming into the airport will undergo security checks. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said travelers should give themselves additional time when arriving to the airport.

More follows...

