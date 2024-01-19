Buffalo Bills call again for snow-shoveling volunteers ahead of playoff game

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Buffalo Bills have once again put out a call for volunteers to help shovel snow inside the stadium ahead of their NFL playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Thursday the team asked fans, known as the Bills Mafia, to help get the home field in Orchard Park, New York, game-ready.

Volunteers will be paid $20 per hour for their work, which is scheduled to take place throughout Friday afternoon and evening before the game on Sunday.

It comes as the National Weather Service predicted that Orchard Park – where the Highmark Stadium is located – could see up to eight inches of snow between Thursday night and Saturday.

Temperatures on Sunday will hover between 17 and 24 degrees Fahrenheit, the weather service said.

A social media post put out by the team read: “We’re going to need some snow shovelers (again)! Help get Highmark Stadium ready for our Divisional Round playoff game.”

The Bills put out a similar call for help before Monday’s playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which had been previously postponed due to bad weather.

Over the weekend, a storm had brought more than two feet of snow to the area.

Those applying for shovelling duties on Friday must be over the age of 18. Volunteers have been asked to bring their own shovels if possible – though shovels will be provided if they do not have one.

The Buffalo Bills have once again put out a call for volunteers to help shovel snow inside the stadium (AP)

Volunteers are asked to dress warmly and appropriately for the weather and a “comfortable warm break area” will also be provided.

“In order to provide a safe venue for Sunday’s Bills Divisional Playoff Game vs the Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and Jani-King are asking anyone age 18 and over (or under 18 with proper working papers) interested in shovelling snow inside the stadium to come to Highmark Stadium beginning tomorrow (Friday) at 2pm,” a notice on the team website read.

The Bills face the Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl Champions, at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday.