The grocery store in Buffalo where ten Black people were killed by a white mass shooter in May will re-open for the first time since the shooting on Friday.

The Tops Friendly Market has long been the only full-service supermarket in its disporportinately Black neighborhood in East Buffalo. Its closure has had a significant impact on residents, who have been forced to travel outside the neighborhood to do their shopping or make the best of neighborhood grocery pop-ups.

Buffalo is among the most heavily segregated cities in the United States, and the alleged shooter, Patyon Gendron, has said that he targeted the East Buffalo neighborhood because of its racial demographics. On May 14, Mr Gendron allegedly targeted both shoppers and store employees at the market, killing ten people, wounding three, and leaving scores more traumatised by the apparent act of white supremacist terror.

Mr Gendron drove more than three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, near the Pennsylvania border to perpetrate the attack, allegedly motivated by white supremacy.

The reopening comes as the criminal case against Mr Gendron took a significant step forward. On Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Mr Gendron on charges including federal hate crime charges punishable by the death penalty.

The teenager, who is also facing state charges alongside the federal charges, has pleaded not guilty.

According to reporting from the Associated Press, not everyone in East Buffalo is thrilled about the planned reopening of the store. Some had advocated for the site of the attack to be turned into a park or recreation center.

Others, however, believe that the store’s place in the community is worth hanging onto.

“The store is there for a reason. The store is still there for a reason,” longtime Tops employee Rosalie Bishop, 58, told the AP. “The people will come back. They might not come today or tomorrow, but they will come back.”

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown concurred, writing in a statement that the reopening of the store is a step in the community’s healing process.

“As I walked into the market recently to see the total physical overhaul, I felt a bit apprehensive at first, and I think that’s a very normal reaction. But seeing the great work Tops has done to completely redo and upgrade the entire store interior, I felt much better, and I believe those significant changes will be helpful to others who have relied on this store as ‘their Tops’ for many years.”

Mr Brown also noted that his administration is well aware that a number of East Buffalo residents will not feel comfortable returning to the store, and that they’re working with “other food retailers in the community to help them serve East Buffalo residents and grow their businesses.”

The Tops that East Buffalo residents will be returning to will look considerably different from the store where the attack took place. An remodeling process has opened up the store’s floor plan and added new safety features. The store is also adding a range of food options, with an emphasis on organic foods.

A moment of silence and prayer will be held on Thursday at the market in advance of the Friday reopening.