Watch live as Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron is sentenced on state murder charges.

The white gunman, 19, killed 10 Black shoppers and employees in a racist attack on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on 14 May 2022.

The attack, which Gendron had planned for months, was carried out with an AR-15 rifle and streamed live. He was arrested immediately after the massacre.

Gendron drove around 200 miles from his home to the predominantly Black community to carry out the attack.

In November 2022, Gendron pleaded guilty to all state charges against him, convictions that guarantee a life prison sentence.

He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, and one count of domestic terrorism motivated by hate, among other charges.

Gendron is not likely to be given the possibility of parole.

