The infamous Beverly Hills mansion where mobster Bugsy Siegel was assassinated is now on the market for $17m.

Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel was a gangster, bootlegger, hitman and driving force behind the development of the Las Vegas Strip.

The charismatic mobster, portrayed by Warren Beatty in the 1991 Oscar-winning movie Bugsy, was one of the first front-page celebrity gangsters.

He was assassinated aged 41 in 1947 by a sniper, who shot him with an M1 Carbine through the window of his mistress’s swanky Beverly Hills pad.

The murder was never solved, but the “murder mansion,” a stunning Spanish Colonial-style property, is now up for sale with an asking price of $16.995m, Jam Press reports.

The 7,000-square-foot, seven-bed, seven-bath mansion sits on over half an acre of landscaped, park-like grounds in the coveted West End of the Beverly Hills Flats.

The residence, built in 1928 and meticulously maintained, features intricate stonework, a gorgeous facade, and a tower reminiscent of a castle.

The two-storey grand formal entry features a rotunda accented with stained-glass windows above a curved staircase with ornate ironwork and hand-painted tiles – all original.

Unlike many homes of the period, this one was designed with high ceilings, affording abundant natural light. Arched windows, hardwood floors, and hand-carved coffered ceilings offer irreplaceable Old Hollywood glamour.

The downstairs includes a living room with a fireplace, a family room with a bar, a guest bed and bath, a sumptuous formal dining room and an office, plus an updated chef’s kitchen with a centre island, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook.

The second floor boasts five bedrooms, including the massive primary suite, which includes a remodelled bathroom with marble counters and bath, and a sitting area complete with a fireplace.

The floor’s several balconies feature intricate ironwork and look out over the beautifully landscaped yard. Inside the home’s central tower is a loft bedroom that includes its own balcony.

Gorgeous paving stones lead to a large heated pool and outdoor dining area surrounded by palm trees.

A guesthouse with a bathroom and a three-car garage completes the estate, which is nestled behind iron gates and encircled by a hedge.

Just a mile from the Beverly Hills Hotel and down the street from the Los Angeles Country Club, the estate is only a quick jaunt from Rodeo Drive and the upscale shopping and dining in downtown Beverly Hills.

The property, which featured on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, is available with Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates.