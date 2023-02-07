‘Murder mansion’ where notorious mobster Bugsy was assassinated goes up for sale at $17m
A sniper shot Bugsy through the window of his mistress’s swanky Beverly Hills pad in 1947
The infamous Beverly Hills mansion where mobster Bugsy Siegel was assassinated is now on the market for $17m.
Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel was a gangster, bootlegger, hitman and driving force behind the development of the Las Vegas Strip.
The charismatic mobster, portrayed by Warren Beatty in the 1991 Oscar-winning movie Bugsy, was one of the first front-page celebrity gangsters.
He was assassinated aged 41 in 1947 by a sniper, who shot him with an M1 Carbine through the window of his mistress’s swanky Beverly Hills pad.
The murder was never solved, but the “murder mansion,” a stunning Spanish Colonial-style property, is now up for sale with an asking price of $16.995m, Jam Press reports.
The 7,000-square-foot, seven-bed, seven-bath mansion sits on over half an acre of landscaped, park-like grounds in the coveted West End of the Beverly Hills Flats.
The residence, built in 1928 and meticulously maintained, features intricate stonework, a gorgeous facade, and a tower reminiscent of a castle.
The two-storey grand formal entry features a rotunda accented with stained-glass windows above a curved staircase with ornate ironwork and hand-painted tiles – all original.
Unlike many homes of the period, this one was designed with high ceilings, affording abundant natural light. Arched windows, hardwood floors, and hand-carved coffered ceilings offer irreplaceable Old Hollywood glamour.
The downstairs includes a living room with a fireplace, a family room with a bar, a guest bed and bath, a sumptuous formal dining room and an office, plus an updated chef’s kitchen with a centre island, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook.
The second floor boasts five bedrooms, including the massive primary suite, which includes a remodelled bathroom with marble counters and bath, and a sitting area complete with a fireplace.
The floor’s several balconies feature intricate ironwork and look out over the beautifully landscaped yard. Inside the home’s central tower is a loft bedroom that includes its own balcony.
Gorgeous paving stones lead to a large heated pool and outdoor dining area surrounded by palm trees.
A guesthouse with a bathroom and a three-car garage completes the estate, which is nestled behind iron gates and encircled by a hedge.
Just a mile from the Beverly Hills Hotel and down the street from the Los Angeles Country Club, the estate is only a quick jaunt from Rodeo Drive and the upscale shopping and dining in downtown Beverly Hills.
The property, which featured on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, is available with Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies