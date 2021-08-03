Video shows moment bull charges into audience at rodeo in Idaho

A video has captured the heart-stopping moment a bull escaped the arena and crashed into the stands in Preston, Idaho.

After throwing off his rider, the bull was roaming free in the arena during Thursday night’s That Famous Preston Night Rodeo competition. The animal headed over to the fence where a spectator caught the whole leap into the stands on camera.

“The bulls are very very angry tonight,” said the commentator as a cowboy attempted to lasso the animal. The 2,000-pound bull evaded capture and nearly jumped the fence in front of Robert Hugo, who grew up on a cattle ranch and loves everything about the rodeo lifestyle.

“It all happened so fast. I just remember thinking. I have to get out of the way!” Hugo told The Independent.

“Wooahhh” members of the crowd say in the footage as the bull jumps the fence, and the crowd quickly dissipates.

“Spectators quickly gave up their front row seats to a very demanding bull,” posted Hugo, along with his footage on YouTube.

“I guess the bull liked my red hair!” he joked in a Facebook post.

Luckily, the bull didn’t make it all the way into the crowd and fell back into the arena.

“I was relieved that no one including the bull was hurt,” Hugo told The Independent.

“The rodeo staff clowns and Preston City were great! They immediately got everything settled down and checked with everyone to make sure everyone was OK ... can’t wait to go to this rodeo again next year.”

A rodeo bull is used in rodeo due to its unpredictability. Bulls in competitions weigh 1,500 pounds or more. A cowboy must stay on a bucking bull for eight seconds while holding on with only one hand.