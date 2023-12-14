Teenager accused of bullying child until he took his own life via online game

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenager has been accused of bullying a child in Texas via an online video game so ferociously that they took their own life.

The 16-year-old male allegedly harassed the victim from more than 1,200 miles away in Michigan. He was arrested following a nationwide investigation by detectives from Montgomery County, Texas.

Officers from the department originally responded to an incident at a residence in Lockeridge Farms in January, following reports of a suicide with a firearm.

The victim was identified as a child who was wearing a gaming headset and “appeared to be online at or around the time of their death”.

The following investigation involved multiple search warrants, legal processes, and interviews with members of an online gaming community in multiple different states around the nation, the force said in a statement.

A juvenile male suspect was identified in Michigan. He appeared in Montgomery County Court earlier this month on a felony count of aiding suicide and a misdemeanour count of harrassment causing death.

Prosecutors said the 16-year-old suspect allegedly harassed the victim until the child committed suicide, CBS affiliate KHOU of Houston reported. He took a plea deal in the case and will remain on probation until he’s 18, according to the news station.

Due to the ages of both involved parties, neither the name of the suspect nor the victim have been released.

“The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office takes investigations regarding cyberbullying seriously and will continue to investigate these cases to the fullest extent,” the force said in a statement.

“We would like to thank the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office and the Allen Park Police Department (located in Michigan) for their assistance during this investigation.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you