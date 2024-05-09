The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A new streaming bundle made up of Disney+, Hulu and Max is coming to the US market.

The offering, similar to a traditional cable TV package, will be available this summer, parent companies Disney, Warner Bros and Discovery announced on Wednesday.

The bundle will include content from ABC, CNN, Food Network, Discovery, FX, HBO, HGTV, and have both ad-supported and ad-free plans.

Pricing for the new bundle has not yet been released however the option will be discounted, a source told CNBC.

Hulu’s cheapest plan is currently $7.99 a month; Max is $9.99 a month and Disney+ is $8.

Other streaming platforms have already added bundle options. Hulu currently offers a package that combines its streaming service with Disney+ and ESPN.

According to CNBC, Disney will be the distributor for the new product. The company will collect subscription fees and pay out a percentage to Warner Bros. and Discovery.

“This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery said, in a statement.