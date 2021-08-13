Burned-out home still sells for nearly a million dollars in California

A burned-out California home that was damaged in a blaze has still sold for “significantly” more than its $850,000 asking price.

But the charred portions of the four-bedroom property in Walnut Creek, California, has certainly not put off potential buyers.

After being on the market for only three days, the home, which is 90 minutes from San Francisco, had received eight offers, according to real estate agent Melinda Byrne.

The average price of homes in the city is $1.1m, according to real estate data.

“Bring your contractor, architect, and designer: this is more than a fixer and the potential is limited only by imagination,” the listing for the home stated.

Ms Byrne told Fox News that she fully expected the home to sell for its asking price as it is in a “gorgeous neighborhood”.

The home is being sold in a cash-only deal.

“The high school is one of the best in the area. It’s also very close to Mount Diablo State Park, so it’s surrounded by beautiful hiking trails, horses, walking trails galore and you’re really close to shopping,” she said.

“So, where this home is located is in a prime area.”

And she added that the home probably appealed as a fixer-upper as it comes with no hidden surprises.

“That makes it easier to do remodeling,” she said.

“You don’t have the guess work on what’s behind the walls and there is no need to break into walls to reconfigure the floorplan.”

Ms Byrne said that she was confident the $850,000 asking price was the right starting point.

“Everyone seems shocked by the price, but this home is not burned to the ground. It’s a great property to redo,” she added.

The home was damaged in a September 2020 fire which is thought to have started in the garage area.