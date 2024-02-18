Two Minnesota officers and a paramedic killed responding to ‘incident with weapons’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two police officers and one paramedic were killed in Burnsville, Minnesota after law enforcement was responding to a “domestic-related shooting,” according to reports.

Details are still emerging in what appears to be an active shooting situation.

CBS News reported that law enforcement was responding to an “incident with weapons.” The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also wrote on X that its agents are responding in Burnsville “where there have been reports of officers involved in a domestic-related shooting,” adding there is currently “limited” information.

The outlet also reported that officers went to the 12000 block of 33rd Avenue after receiving a domestic call. The paramedic was reportedly on the scene, trying to help one of the police officers. The Independent has not yet independently verified this information.

There “is an active scene,” Burnsville Communications and Community Engagement Director Carissa Larsen told CNN

A neighbour told KSTP that law enforcement arrived on the scene around 5.30am.

“Please keep Burnsville Police Dept in your prayers this morning,” Minneapolis Police chief Brian O’Hara wrote on X on Sunday.

Coons Rapids Police Department also wrote, “Our hearts are broken this morning as we learn about an unthinkable tragedy in Burnsville this morning. Details are limited at this time. Please join us as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Burnsville Police Department, their families and their public safety community.”

“Learned from police this morning that three officers have been shot in Burnsville,” Minnesota Sen Amy Klobuchar wrote. “They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning.

Minnesota Rep Angie Craig wrote, “I’m devastated to hear the news coming out of Burnsville this morning & remain in close contact with local officials & law enforcement to offer any federal support they need.” She added, “I’m keeping the Burnsville PD, first responders, their loved ones & the entire community in my thoughts.”