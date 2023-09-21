Bus carrying high school band crashes down embankment in Orange County, New York
Charter bus carrying high school students rolled down an embankment on Interstate 84
Emergency responders are at the scene of a bus crash on Interstate 84 in Orange County, New York after a charter bus carrying a high school band crashed and rolled down an embankment.
Shortly before 1.30pm ET on Thursday, the bus crashed – though it is unclear what caused the accident at this time.
Aboard the bus were members of the Farmingdale High School band from Long Island, officials from the school told NBC New York. The group of students was travelling from Nassau County to an event in Pennsylvania, according to ABC 7 NY.
According to reports, there are several injuries associated with the accident, though the severity or number of injuries is unclear
Videos from the scene showed numerous first responders responding to the crash.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, the New York State Police said that the westbound road at Exit 15, near the town of Wawayanda, was closed for an accident investigation.
This is a breaking news story ... More follows.
