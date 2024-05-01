55 injured in bus collision with train in Los Angeles near USC

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An estimated 55 people were injured when a bus and a train collided in Los Angeles near the campus of the University of Southern California.

The collision, between a USC campus bus and a Metro E Line train, took place at 11.54am on Tuesday on Exposition Boulevard between Normandie Avenue and Figueroa St, near campus, according to officials.

The Los Angeles Fire Department treated and released at least 37 people on-site, and sent 18 to area hospitals, two individuals from the shuttle and 16 from the train.

The driver of the bus and a passenger on the bus were the most severely injured, per the fire department.

A USC bus could be seen at the crash site with a crumpled hood, pushed against a metal fence.

"That was tragic," a female passenger told NBC Los Angeles while sitting in an ambulance. "I got thrown from my chair to the other chair, so my whole left side is sore."

Service on the Metro E Line was temporarily shut down between Expo/Vermont station and Jefferson/USC station but later reopened.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.