Florida police issued a state-wide “amber alert” on Thursday for missing 17-year-old Caden Speight, believed to be a victim in a reported shooting in Dunellon, Marion County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said when they arrived at the scene of a reported shooting, near Marion County Airport, they found Speight’s car, but have yet to locate him.

Speight, described as white, six feet tall, 150 pounds, and wearing a t-shirt and jeans, was last seen in the 12800 block of SW Highway 84 in Dunnellon.

According to local reports, he may have been wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat at the time of his disappearance.

An amber alert has been issued for missing teenager Caden Speight ( Florida Department of Law Enforcement )

“Caden may be in the company of four unknown males, possibly Hispanic,” the FDLE said in a statement.

“They may be traveling in a light-colored van. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately.”

According to reports, Investigators believe Speight has been wounded and is in danger.

His vehicle was reportedly found with evidence of gunfire.

Local hospitals have been checked, but authorities have not yet located the teenager.

It is unclear whether Speight left the scene of the alleged shooting voluntarily or whether he was abducted.

Investigators have not indicated how he came into contact with the four unknown males or provided any further details on the incident.

The force said, “If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office.”

The apparent shooting occurred around 4 pm, and the Amber Alert was activated Thursday evening.

Florida officials have classified Speight’s disappearance as a high-priority missing person case due to the surrounding circumstances.